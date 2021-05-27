Cancel
New Haven, CT

Here's what you'll need to know about downtown New Haven traffic changes

By Ed Stannard
Middletown Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN — A significant disruption to downtown traffic flow will occur Tuesday evening, when South Frontage Road will be closed between College and Church streets. The road, used to get to Interstates 95 and 91 from the western part of the city, will be closed as part of Downtown Crossing Phase 3. The section of roadway will be shut for about five months in order to raise it 8 feet. That will enable a bridge to be built to connect Temple Street and Congress Avenue. The bridge will be built during Phase 4, starting in 2023.

