Tampa, FL

KaLeigh Biss Earns Prestigious Golden Bull Award

By Official Site of the Bulls
chatsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA (May 27, 2021) – Graduating senior KaLeigh Biss of the University of South Florida track and field team has been selected as a 2021 Golden Bull Award winner. The Golden Bull Award is one of USF's highest honors given annually during the spring semester to deserving undergraduate and graduate students who encompass the spirit of USF and have demonstrated its values. Recipients must exemplify exceptional leadership and service to the University and the community.

