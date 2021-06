Cannabis’s social impact isn’t that bad, but the good stuff is overblown. From the beginning, a weird assumption has permeated discussions of cannabis legalization: that if removing legal penalties from pot means more people will use it, that’s a problem. It’s not surprising that prohibitionists believe this (or say they do). But it’s odd that advocates of legal pot often seem – mostly by implication – to agree. This usually happens when pro-legalization people trot out statistics that purportedly show that legalization doesn’t increase pot consumption, or doesn’t do so by much.