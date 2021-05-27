Cancel
Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to Kevin McCarthy's rebuke

Cover picture for the articleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's rebuke of her comments comparing mask mandates to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust was unfortunate and blindsided her.

Congress & CourtsGoDanRiver.com

McCarthy wants to arm GOP for for battle in 2022

For Republicans to win back the majority in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said GOP candidates, whether they are incumbents or challengers, must spend time with voters in their communities and come up with solutions about their concerns. The House minority leader said spending time focusing on the latest...
Letter: Shame on McCarthy, McConnell and other GOP leaders

Letter: Shame on McCarthy, McConnell and other GOP leaders

On Jan. 13, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stood on the House floor and stated Trump bears responsibility for the attack on Congress, and he called for a fact-finding commission. He appointed a Republican representative to negotiate the terms. The independent commission would be made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats not currently serving in Congress and who no longer had political aspirations, and the commission would be mandated to end by Dec. 31. By the time the vote on May 19 was taken, McCarthy had changed his mind, but the legislation was passed with 35 Republican votes.
MinoritiesPosted by
Salon

Fox News host says media "encouraged" Marjorie Taylor Greene's "little" anti-Semitic remarks

Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday seemed to excuse anti-Semitic remarks made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and instead blamed the media for "encouraging" her. "The media are pounding Marjorie Taylor Greene once again and the Georgia congresswoman is giving them plenty of ammunition," Kurtz said. "Here's the media question. Are journalists encouraging Marjorie Taylor Greene by giving so much coverage to remarks that even some top Republicans find to be outrageous -- and that's how she gets attention?"
THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Marjorie Taylor Green must go

THE CONTRERAS REPORT: Marjorie Taylor Green must go

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a despicable woman who truly deserves to be called any descriptive adjectives or nouns that anyone can imagine or use. Besides those words and labels, she is stupid, intellectually deficient and truly ugly in thought, personal beliefs and almost every single utterance than flows from her mouth.
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida Republican Congressman Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust Comments

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., took aim at U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., comments equating the U.S. House Democrats’ mask mandate to the Holocaust. “Congresswoman Greene’s comments must be condemned to the fullest extent. The Holocaust is a deeply painful chapter in history, not only to the Jewish people, but to the entire world. Equating the current mask mandate in the House chamber to the Holocaust diminishes the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany, which resulted in the massacre of 6 million Jews and the displacement of millions more,” Gimenez said this week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
People

Top Republicans Denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Reprehensible’ Holocaust-Vaccine Comparison

Republicans are, again, distancing themselves from an "outrageous" and "reprehensible" comment from freshman Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene, who has stirred repeated controversy with her provocative style since before she took office in January, on Tuesday compared a Tennessee grocery store's decision to have employees wear stickers showing they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 to the conditions Jewish people faced under the Nazis in Germany.
PoliticsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

News anchors say Marjorie Taylor Greene's offenses are 'part of something bigger'

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. This moment on CNN's "New Day" summed up a current news media conundrum. On Tuesday morning Brianna Keilar began a conversation about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by saying "I want to talk about" -- and then she caught herself mid-sentence. "I mean, I don't really want to talk about Marjorie Taylor Greene," she said. "But I think that what she has said about the Holocaust, it's an important topic to talk about." She highlighted the shocking silence of Republican leaders after Greene compared mask mandates to Nazi abuses of Jews in Germany.
U.S. Politicsthenewcivilrightsmovement.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene: Matt Gaetz And I Are ‘Taking Charge’ in GOP ‘Civil War’ Against Trump-Hating Republicans

Earlier, we reported that nearly one-third of Republicans believe QAnon conspiracy theories, which some observers say is enough to eventually take over the GOP. Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon believer, suggested Thursday that the takeover is already happening before our very eyes. During an appearance on the Real America’s Voice network, Greene claimed there is a “civil war” within the party between Trump-hating Republicans and devout worshippers of the former president like her and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.
Kevin McCarthy, meet Dr. Frankenstein

Kevin McCarthy, meet Dr. Frankenstein

Dr. Victor Frankenstein would understand what House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is feeling as he watches his party’s own creation careen across the political landscape, leaving wreckage and mayhem at every turn. When a trove of lunatic social media postings that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) made before she...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Petition Demanding Marjorie Taylor Greene's Expulsion Amasses Over 100,000 Signatures

A petition urging House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress has amassed more than 100,000 signatures in three days. David Weissman, who started the Change.org petition during the weekend, wrote that Greene's recent comparisons of mask mandates and COVID safety measures to the Holocaust are "just one of the many different ways she's violated her oath as a member of Congress."