The Netflix Effect Could Help 'Cobra Kai's" Ralph Macchio Land An Emmy Nom

By Michael Schneider
seattlepi.com
 11 days ago

Here's how Ralph Macchio knows the "Netflix Effect" is real: Shopping in public has once again become a bit more of a challenge. "Outside of having a mask on, it's tougher to get out to the grocery store," he says. "I had a couple years where I could go in and out. Now it's a little bit limited." It's not just at the corner store. Macchio recently found himself swarmed by a new generation of teenagers while attending a hockey game. But he's not complaining — just the opposite. For Macchio, "The Karate Kid" franchise, reborn as " Cobra Kai.

Movies

Ralph Macchio Talks Antagonist Daniel LaRusso in 'Paley Front Row: Cobra Kai' Exclusive Clip

Daniel LaRusso was looked at as the hero in The Karate Kid films in the 1980s. But in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, LaRusso is considered by some as the antagonist since the series tells the story from the point of view of Johnny Lawrence. The cast of Cobra Kai discussed the series in an upcoming episode of Paley Front Row presented by Citi, and Ralph Macchio, who plays LaRusso, is asked about being the antagonist in an exclusive clip.
TV Series

Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg interview: ‘Cobra Kai’ creators

“It’s a hallmark of this show to take these characters that you think you know and try to explain why they are the way they are and where they come from,” declares “Cobra Kai” co-creator Jon Hurwitz about one of the central premises of the show. “It felt very natural as to what would have happened and could have happened with the story,” adds Josh Heald, who alongside fellow co-creators Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are now in post-production for the show’s highly anticipated fourth season. “It felt very natural that Daniel’s trajectory was going up, up, up, and Johnny’s was at a tipping point where it was starting to go down,” he says of the beloved characters at the center of the story. Watch our exclusive video interview with Hurwitz, Heald and Schlossberg above.
TV Series

Terry Silver Returns in Cobra Kai, Firefly Lane Renewed

Netflix announced today that The Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver will return in Cobra Kai Season 4, and the streaming service has also renewed Firefly Lane for a second season. Cobra Kai executive producers and writers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith is...
Movies
Primetimer

Cobra Kai brings on Karate Kid III's Terry Silver

Thomas Ian Griffith will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso's antagonist from the 1989 movie sequel. “They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity," says Ralph Macchio. "And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the LaRusso character. It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera.”
TV Series

This Teaser For COBRA KAI Season 4 Hints The Return of Terry Silver

Netflix has released this teaser for COBRA KAI Season 4 that indicates “The Karate Kid Part 3” villain, Terry Silver, will be part of this new season. Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV. Sony Pictures Television and Overbrook Entertainment’s...
TV Series

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Teases Return of Major 'Karate Kid' Character

Cobra Kai just teased the return of a major Karate Kid character for its fourth season. On Thursday, Netflix shared a video that shows a man that looks like Terry Silver, who is the main villain in The Karate Kid Part III. In the video, it was revealed that Terry Silver "returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV."
TV Series

Cobra Kai: Gianni DeCenzo Discusses Demetri's Series-Long Evolution

To say Netflix's Cobra Kai has become an inspirational series would be an understatement given the growth of its characters. Gianni DeCenzo's Demetri long abhorred martial arts, because of the physical and potentially violent nature as he experienced firsthand getting bullied. He often relied on his wit even when his one-time best friend Eli aka Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) turned on him. Demetri finally came around when Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) saw his potential and he eventually joined Miyagi-Do. DeCenzo spoke with TV Line about his character's growth and the positive fan reception for his character.
TV Series

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
TV Series

‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Discusses Their Favorite Season 3 Moments

Ralph Macchio, who returned to play Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” franchise in “Cobra Kai,” said there was a lot of “excitement yet reservation” when first returning to the world of the film. The third season, which is now streaming on Netflix, continued to thresh out “The Karate Kid” mythology and featured a new sensei at the fore of the Cobra Kai dojo.
TV Series

Cobra Kai season 4 teases an uber-Kreese to torment Daniel-san

If Cobra Kai’s creators are to be believed, they’ve been working since day one on this: the return of Terry Silver. Who? If you, like many, checked out of the Karate Kid franchise after 1986’s Part II, Silver is introduced in 1989’s Part III as the big bad Green Beret buddy of John Kreese (Martin Kove), who contrives and bankrolls a strange plan to defeat and discredit Daniel-san. (Spoiler alert: It fails.)
TV & Videos

Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead' Lands In Top 10 On Netflix

Some good news, finally, for Zack Snyder as his zombie heist movie, Army of the Dead, lands in the top ten of the most-watched movies on Netflix. Deadline offers up that Army of the Dead currently comes in tied at #9 with views from 72 million households (check out the list below).
TV Series

'The Boys,' 'WandaVision' Among Genre Series That Could Benefit From 'Game of Thrones' Effect at the Emmys

Writer-producer-director Eric Kripke has been working in genre television for almost 20 years. His long-running “Supernatural” featured dramatic, awards-bait themes such as chosen family, religion, addiction and working through trauma (in addition to demon-hunting), but only picked up three Emmy noms, all in Creative Arts categories (two for sound editing and one for music composition).
TV Series
CinemaBlend

Fan-Favorite Cobra Kai Actor Reveals Why They Didn't Return For Season 3

Cobra Kai Season 4 recently completed filming and, amid the announcement of one key return from The Karate Kid franchise, there are still some characters fans are missing. Paul Walter Hauser's fan-favorite character, Stingray, was a hilarious addition to the cast in Season 2 but was absent in the third season. Now, Hauser has broken his silence on why his character was absent from the latest season.