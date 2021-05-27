Polo G’s Mom Follows In Nicki Minaj's Footsteps With Her Own "Backyard Challenge"

Nicki Minaj is getting candid. During a recent Instagram Live, the ‘Super Bass’ rapper addressed rumors that she used to do certain drugs such as cocaine. “I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any f****in drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherf****in drugs I do in my motherf****in music. Always have, always f****in will. If I’m off em, I’m off em [child], but I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. ever.”