Polo G’s Mom Follows In Nicki Minaj's Footsteps With Her Own "Backyard Challenge"

By Taya Coates
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother and mom-ager of "Pop Out" rapper, Polo G, decided to join Nicki Minaj in hopping on the latest Instagram trend in hip hop. In her video, Stacia Mac chooses to pay homage to Nicki Minaj’s post instead of making her own bars. She quotes Nicki in saying: "Attention, this is how bad bitches go on vacation but really still be at home," while also adding her own flair. After echoing the Nicki's lines, she throws on her sunglasses, and then the video pans out to her breathtaking pool and home.

Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Asian Doll
Person
Polo G
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
King Von
