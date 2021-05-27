LAVA ME 2 Carbon Fiber Guitar

If you are interested in seeing how I went about building this steampunk tube guitar amp. I was probably around 20 years old, going to school for music education. The lady that lived in the apartment above me saw me coming and going carrying my saxophone case, and asked if any of my musician friends would be interested in buying her late husband’s guitar and amp. Neither worked and the amp was in pretty bad shape. We struck a deal for $50.00 for both. At the time I had no idea what it would take to get them working, but as a music student, learning the guitar was on the list of things to do, and working construction for my summer job, had me excited about the possibility of building a custom cabinet to move the amp components into. It took me over 20 years to decided what I wanted to do with it, but I finally found the vision and resources to turn it into something special.