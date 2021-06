DALLAS—Two in five (42 percent) U.S. grandparents have had a grandchild born since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research from Motel 6. The economy lodging brand released a new survey revealing that as it becomes safe to travel again, 56 percent of grandparents said the first trip they’re planning to take is to see their grandchildren—with almost half (48 percent) already planning their visit.