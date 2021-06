The Arrow netters earned another split this week, winning one and losing one by that familiar score – 4-3. After coming out on the wrong end of that tally versus the Luverne Cardinals Thursday evening in Pipestone, the Pipestone Area boys’ tennis team rebounded to beat the Fairmont Cardinals 4-3 in Fairmont Monday evening, a win that might just help the Arrows earn a higher seed for the upcoming Section 3A tournament.