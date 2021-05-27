Moose & Sami Callihan vs. Good Brothers set for Impact Wrestling

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!. - We open tonight's show with Sami Callihan as he comes out to the ring and addresses IMPACT World champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers before he calls them out. Moose comes out to the ring instead of the former Bullet Club triumvirate he was expecting before Moose gets face to face with Sami and says that Sami is doing a lot of complaining that no one cares about. Moose continues by saying that he told him last week to stay out of his business and that he can go over Kenny once he's become IMPACT World champion. The Good Brothers then come out to the ring and mocks the two before saying that they're on Moose's side before he and Sami clear the ring.