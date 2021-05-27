Moose & Sami Callihan vs. Good Brothers set for Impact Wrestling
Moose and Sami Callihan will face the Good Brothers on tonight's Impact Wrestling, made during the night's opening segment. As seen on the preview clip Impact released, Callihan opens the show with a promo that leads to Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson coming out to confront him. Things get physical which leads to Moose coming out to back him up. Gallows and Anderson are shown later asking Don Callis (still playing an Impact VP) to make the match, which he does.www.f4wonline.com