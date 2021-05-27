Faiths can help us relearn how to be together again this summer

Considering those "Pagan intellectuals" likely supported gladiator rings, slavery, child sex trafficking and human sacrifice, the Christians probably didn't get murderous on them for nothing. The Pagans were never taught mercy to be a virtue. They were never taught to turn the other cheek and had no influential peacemakers in their various cults. The Greco-Roman civilizations arose to power through proper application of laws and government but were never paragons of morality. You can act like Jews - pretending Christians were always murdering monsters but considering the substance of their teachings - that would clearly be a lie. I would consider pagans more warlike, their practices barbaric, and their communities prone to societal instability because they were never taught Christ's compassion. The divided cults that made up pagan society could never unite as a nation the way Christians could. Paganism was ultimately a failure and the results of a long history prove it.