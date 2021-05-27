Faiths can help us relearn how to be together again this summer

A Christian couple sentenced to death for blasphemy acquitted: a victory for justice, but who will pay for the suffering of the innocent?. Karachi (Agenzia Fides) - "There is an urgent need to reach our parish faithful, stay in contact with them, pray with them and make them feel that the Church cares for them and is close to them in every need or difficulty. In fact, the churches and chapels of my parish are full on Sundays but only ten percent of the total number of Catholics in the area participate. We must also look and think of all the others: this is why the lay missionaries will help us": with these words Fr. Arthur Charles, parish priest in the Church of St. Anthony in Karachi, reports to Fides that he has conferred the solemn missionary mandate on 19 lay faithful, including 5 women, involving them as pastoral workers in the local Church.