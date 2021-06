AEW Double or Nothing was a success because it relied on foundational aspects of pro wrestling to deliver a show that took AEW back to its roots, in no way more obvious than with the return of the AEW live crowd. But the company still had a few surprises to unveil last night, the most shocking of which was the announcement that WWE Hall-of-Famer Mark Henry has signed with AEW and will act as both a coach and as a commentator for AEW Rampage, the new show launching on TNT in August.