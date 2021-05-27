Cancel
CVS encourages people to get their COVID-19 vaccines by offering vacation prizes

Austin American-Statesman
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a CVS? Or are you getting vaccinated at a CVS?. Starting June 1, you could win prizes, in the company's efforts to increase the nation's vaccination rate. CVS has announced a contest it's calling #OneStepCloser. Prizes include trips for two to the Super Bowl, the NCAA Final Four or the iHeartRadio Music Festival; a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line; a seven-night getaway from Wyndham Rewards; or a three-night trip to Bermuda. Plus, you could win one of 125 prizes worth $500 or one of five $5,000 prizes.

