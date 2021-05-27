Among Us is the latest free game in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale
Among Us is the latest “mystery game” in the Epic Games Store’s Mega Sale. Any registered user can acquire the game on their account for free between May 27 and June 3. As part of its latest sale, the Epic Games Store is revealing a new, free mystery game each week. Over the next week, players can pick up the impostor-hunting multiplayer game and another free mystery game that Epic will unveil later on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. EDT.wmleader.com