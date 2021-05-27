Among Us is the latest free game in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale

Home » Guides » How to Install Town of Us Epic Games Among Us Mods. The Epic Store has recently given away Among Us for free, but the trouble is that people don’t know how to install mods like Town of Us on the new platform. As it turns out, the system is way different than how it works on Steam. If you want to play Town of Us on the Epic Games version of Among Us, you have to follow a series of steps very carefully. We’ll lay the whole process out in our How to Install Town of Us Epic Games Among Us Mods guide.