Acer’s Swift X puts RTX 30-series graphics in a slender body

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer’s Swift notebooks are thin-and-light machines that offer respectable performance, especially given their overall size. Today, the company is unveiling the Swift X, which tries to keep the small and slender-ish profile, but crams in far more powerful internals. Measuring in at 0.7-inches thick and weighing 3.06 pounds, this machine pairs AMD’s Ryzen 5000U chips with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 16GB of RAM. Acer’s pitch, for more than a couple of the machines its launching today, is that it wants to offer gaming laptop levels of power in a more restrained body.

wmleader.com
