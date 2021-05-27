Acer’s Swift X puts RTX 30-series graphics in a slender body

Acer’s Swift notebooks are thin-and-light machines that offer respectable performance, especially given their overall size. Today, the company is unveiling the Swift X, which tries to keep the small and slender-ish profile, but crams in far more powerful internals. Measuring in at 0.7-inches thick and weighing 3.06 pounds, this machine pairs AMD’s Ryzen 5000U chips with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 16GB of RAM. Acer’s pitch, for more than a couple of the machines its launching today, is that it wants to offer gaming laptop levels of power in a more restrained body.