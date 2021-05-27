Cancel
Ford F-150 Warped Dash Saga Continues With New Lawsuit In Delaware

By Brett Foote
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe saga of the 2015-2019 XL and XLT Ford F-150 warped dash problem began back in 2019 when a lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Ford Motor Company alleging that the dashboards in those trucks were defective and tend to prematurely bubble and warp around the defrost vents. Ford earned a bit of a victory in the legal battle earlier this month when the lawsuit was partially dismissed by a judge. However, a new Ford F-150 warped dash lawsuit has now been filed in Delaware, according to Car Complaints.

