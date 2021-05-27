Friends The Reunion: 5 Shows That Need a Reunion Special After Friends (LatestLY Exclusive)

Friends The Reunion Review: I will begin this review with an admission. This review will be, indubitably, biased. Although a late bloomer to the FRIENDS fandom – I started bingeing the show seven years after the sitcom ended in 2004 – I was, and am, a diehard fan of the show, yes, even with all its prevalent flaws. I still watch some of my fave episodes during lunch breaks and when I am on a low. So while I know that the Friends The Reunion is just to cash in on mine, and millions of the show’s ardent fans’ adoration, I let it pass. In these times of gloom and uncertainties, maybe nostalgia is that opiate dose we need, and FRIENDS The Reunion special has that. In Plenty! Friends: From Brooklyn Nine-Nine to The Big Bang Theory, 5 More Shows To Watch if You Are a Fan of the Sitcom.