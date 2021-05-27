Hyundai To Cut Its ICE Lineup In Half, Invest Heavily In Electric Vehicles

In recent weeks, Ford has shifted its focus toward electric vehicles, investing heavily in a battery and research development center, solid-state battery technology, a pair of new EV platforms, and a host of new models as it prepares to go all-electric in Europe by 2030 and North America at some point in the future. But The Blue Oval isn’t the only automaker planning on greatly expanding its EV lineup, as Hyundai plans to slash its ICE lineup in half and redirect that money to EV development, according to a new report.