With a display type that’s unrivaled and a fast response time, the Acer B246WL not only gives you a unrivaled performance, but manages to deliver it to you at a fraction of the cost. While this may come with some compromises, it is well assured that for those who are willing to look past those, this monitor will be the best not only for your work, but for your wallet as well, placing itself on our list for Best Monitor for Graphic Design and Best Gaming Monitor.