In this hot housing market, it can be easy to blow your budget. That's why you have to have a clear plan in place before you start looking for your next home, experts say. "If you don't go in with a clear budget in terms of what it is you can comfortably spend, you get attached — especially if you find a house that speaks to you," said Philadelphia-based certified financial planner Jocelyn Wright, managing partner at PF Wealth Management Group.