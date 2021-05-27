Senate committee moves to raise EV tax credit to as much as $12,500

As of this moment, the government of the good ol’ U.S of A will write you a check when you buy an EV. More specifically, an EV tax credit check. A hefty check at that, to the tune of $7,500, with some exceptions. It’s pretty strong reasoning to go out and take advantage of this program and get into a new EV. Like some corny mob boss in a movie, the Senate wants to further “motivate” you to buy an EV.