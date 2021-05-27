Cancel
Senate committee moves to raise EV tax credit to as much as $12,500

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

New legislation could raise the US government’s electric car tax credit beyond its current $7,500 cap — but only in certain circumstances. Reuters reports that the Senate’s Finance Committee has advanced a bill, Clean Energy for America, that would raise the maximum EV credit to $12,500 while eliminating the 200,000-car manufacturer cap. However, vehicles couldn’t be priced above $80,000, and you’d only get the full amount if the car was both made in the US (adding $2,500 credit) and assembled by unionized workers (another $2,500).

