2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Officially Launches In Argentina

In 1964 Ford undoubtedly knew they were on to something big with the Mustang but it is clear that they had underestimated just how impactful the new model would be. 1965 marked the first full year of production and Ford could hardly keep up with demand. The automaker had tapped into a segment in the market that was able to captivate nearly every type of consumer. From the performance enthusiast to the consumer that bought purely based on style, the Mustang offered it all. Straight and sharp body lines in a car not much bigger than the average roadster and a powerful V8 under the hood proved to be a winning combination for Ford that year, though the original design would go on to inspire so much more.