2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Officially Launches In Argentina

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike the model it replaces – the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 – the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a truly global vehicle, one that is destined for Europe, Mexico, and now Argentina, where it will soon be joined by the Ford Bronco as well. In spite of Ford’s strong electrification push in recent months, the automaker recently revealed that the good old-fashioned gas V8 isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon, and the naturally-aspirated, track-focused Mach 1 is proof of that.

fordauthority.com
