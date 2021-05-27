Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

What Would Jesus Cancel?

By Brian Kaylor, Beau Underwood, Word&Way
wordandway.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February, the Washington National Cathedral invited the evangelical preacher and author Max Lucado to give a virtual guest sermon. While generally holding more conservative views than the Episcopal Church (the denomination to which the Cathedral belongs), Lucado’s presence in the historic pulpit was not unprecedented given the variety of past events and services hosted in that sanctuary.

wordandway.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Lucado
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Morning Prayer#Church Leaders#The Episcopal Church#Christians#Lgbtq#Conservatives#Federalist#A Public Witness#Churches#Same Sex Marriage#White Evangelicals#Pastoral Ministry#Decency Matters#Christian Communities#Fundamentalism#Incredible Hypocrisy#Political Leaders#Controversy#Criticism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionchallies.com

In the Name of Jesus

“Whatever you ask in my name, this I will do,” promised Jesus. And ever since that day, his followers have prayed in his name. Parents teach their children, pastors teach their parishioners, evangelists teach their new converts to close their prayers with the familiar words, “In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.”
Kellogg, IDShoshone News Press

The March for Jesus

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, a procession of praise will happen in Kellogg, Idaho. All believers in Jesus Christ are invited to come to this March for Jesus to celebrate who He is and to proclaim what Jesus has done. It will be a walk from the intersection of Main...
New Haven, MOWashington Missourian

Stand up for Jesus

I thank God for sending his son, Jesus Christ, to die for all of our sins. All we need to do is confess our sins to God and ask for his forgiveness. Though we don’t deserve it, our Savior promises to forgive our sins. Each one of us falls short of God’s glory and needs His forgiveness, love and guidance.
ReligionDesiring God

What Makes Jesus Rejoice

In that same hour he [Jesus] rejoiced in the Holy Spirit and said, “I thank you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, that you have hidden these things from the wise and understanding and revealed them to little children; yes, Father, for such was your gracious will.” (Luke 10:21) This...
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

A Walk in the Park with Jesus

From May 2 - 4, the First United Methodist Church of Olney hosted a walk in the park with Jesus. The three day event started off on Sunday evening with a magic show, burgers provided by House of Mercy, and music by Stan Mahler. Each day, following the meal, worship followed.
Religionftc.co

Breakfast with Jesus

“Come and have breakfast,” Jesus told them. (John 21:12) These are some of the most mundane words you will find in the Bible. But in context, they are some of the most moving words of all. “Come and have breakfast.” I’ve spoken these same words to half-awake boys on many...
ReligionRichmond Register

Learning to love like Jesus

There's this thing that God does: Just when you think you've mastered some virtue, or at least think you're not so bad at it, or at the very least that you're better at it than (insert name here), he points out that, indeed, you're far from mastering it. For me,...
Religionfranciscanmedia.org

Trusting Jesus, Trusting Paul

Paul's conversion on the road to Damascus gives us the shivers. Still, we understand the skepticism that came from some of the very people—including the disciples—he’d been persecuting. Was it all an evil trick? Paul’s actions, preaching, and ultimate martyrdom proved otherwise. They could trust him—after all, Jesus did. Pray.
ReligionPastors.com

Surrender What Jesus Uncovers

“If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for me will save it.”. Philippians 2:13 (NLT) Jesus wants you to surrender your whole life...
ReligionBelief.Net

What Jesus' Death on the Cross Teaches Us About Radical Forgiveness

Forgiveness is hard, especially when we have been hurt by someone deeply. When we hand on to anger and resentment, it only increases our suffering. When we’re suffering, we can easily find ourselves in our mental prison. We need to be able to forgive others for our growth and happiness. When we hold on to our pain, we are harmed more than the offender. When we forgive, it allows us to move on without anger or contempt. There will be periods when we don’t feel like forgiving after we’ve been hurt, and we feel like we are unable to forgive. Thankfully, Jesus shows us what radical forgiveness looks like.
Religionmyflr.org

Jesus is Calling You

Jesus stopped and said, “Call him.” And they called the blind man, saying to him, “Take heart. Get up; he is calling you.” And throwing off his cloak, he sprang up and came to Jesus. And Jesus said to him, “What do you want me to do for you?” And the blind man said to him, “Rabbi, let me recover my sight.” And Jesus said to him, “Go your way; your faith has made you well.”
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Jesus is the narrow Way

H/T to Al Garza for this timely article….. Matthew 6:33. But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. We are called to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and Him crucified. God’s Word gives no wiggle room to preach and teach by emotions, but by His Holy spirit; to preach in Truth. The Bible tells us in James 4:17. So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin.
ReligionTennessee Tribune

Evangelize Everywhere You Go

There is a hurting world out there, not just in the church, but outside of the church — the body of Christ — and that world is in dire need of some ready saints to go out and witness to it. For this to happen, the people in the church should take kingdom business seriously. The church should never be looked at, especially by those who it comprises, as a “social club.” Yeah, though you “join the church,” you don’t “join the kingdom.” In other words, the saints should have a church that they are a part of, and I’ll dare to say a “home” church where they assemble, be it brick and mortar or teleconference, that they connect with for spiritual growth. The “kingdom” is God’s way of doing things. It’s His dominion here in the earth, His jurisdiction. Kingdom living is just what it is, living a life that gives glory to the King of kings and Lord of lords.
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Prayers

D. L. Moody wrote “I had rather know how to pray than how to preach, the Lord Jesus never taught his disciples how to preach, but rather, how to pray”. Several old and wise men of God have told me over the years “preaching is easy when you love God and know your bible; it’s praying that often eludes us”. I have seen that is right. Isaiah 59 tells us “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy that it cannot hear: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear. [Isaiah 59:1-2] From this it is clear that the physical consequence of our sins bleeds over into our spiritual life and impacts our prayers and sanctification. We know this is the case for we see how that great men of God in the bible have sought God’s intercession by first repenting of their own sins and the sins of the people. Take for example one of my favorite verses from Daniel chapter 9 vs 16 where the bible records Daniel praying “O Lord, according to all thy righteousness, I beseech thee, let thine anger be turned away from thy city Jerusalem, thy holy mountain: because for our sins, and for the iniquities of our fathers, Jerusalem and thy people are become a reproach to all that are about us. 17 Now therefore, O our God, hear the prayer of thy servant, and his supplications, and cause thy face to shine upon thy sanctuary that is desolate, for the Lord's sake. 18 O my God, incline thine ear, and hear; open thine eyes, and behold our desolations, and the city which is called by thy name: for we do not present our supplications before thee for our righteousnesses, but for thy great mercies”. I wish I had something to trade for God’s mercies. I wish I had some work which I might offer in trade for God’s goodness when I call on his name in prayer. But the reality is that I have learned, like Paul said in [Romans 7] “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing: for to will is present with me; but…” and like Paul I have learned that all I can do is cast myself upon the mercy of my Great and Terrible God and ask my petitions in his mercy. As it should, this Christ centered prayer puts the glory of answered prayer upon Christ rather than man. For instance: take the lame man in Acts 3:1-6 who, after Peter and John prayed for him in the name of Christ, he was healed and leaped and praised God! When the people were amazed and turned to Peter and John, Peter said [Acts 3:12] “Ye men of Israel, why marvel ye at this? Or why look ye so earnestly on us, as though by our own power or holiness we had made this man to walk?” Notice that wording carefully, it wasn’t by Peter and John’s power NOR by their own holiness that God’s mercy was obtained but by God’s glorifying his son and thereby Peter and John trusted God’s mercy for this answered prayer. So let us strive to live as Christlike as is possible, sanctifying ourselves in heart and mind and let us trust in God’s mercies and not our own power or holiness for our prayers. Calvary Baptist Church welcomes you to come and be a part of the family of God with us. Calvarybcpalestine.com 903-729-5924.
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

How the church should respond to Cancel Culture

The early church father Tertullian famously said, “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church.”. But the church in America has rarely faced such persecution. Christianity as expressed through the last 2,000 years looks far different than the Americanized Christianity of the last 200 years. American Christians...
Religionbitchute.com

The Potter's House of Jesus Christ

ThePHOJC LiveStream for Sunday 5-30-2021 : "Drawing,...But Still Thirsty" ​John Chapter 4 Verse 11-15 At the start of every week, we come together as a church body to offer worship to God. In addition to the structured program, we believe "It ain't nobody's business how you praise the Lord!" So if you want to clap your hands, stomp your feet, stand in silence, or run up and down the aisles, we welcome the opportunity to worship God with you in spirit and in truth. We are a place of real praise, real power and real people.
Religiongoodmenproject.com

What Would Happen If You Left Your Religion?

If you’re a Christian, I’m guessing you know that it’s time for you to leave your religion. The same if you’re a Jew, a Hindu, a Buddhist, a Taoist. It’s time to move into the modern world, to own up to your reservations, and to put comforting superstitions behind you.
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

Shanxi Church Compiles Sermon Collection

Recently, the pastoral group of Yaodu District CC&TSPM in Linfen, Shanxi, compiled and printed a sermon collection, supplying it to local pastoral staff for reference. The book (collection), named "Spreading Information of the Times, Living a Victorious Life", will serve as a source of internal learning materials. Fourteen sermon articles once shared online by local pastors were collected, in order to "improve the level of pastoral care and promote the growth of the believers’ spiritual lives."
Religiondecisionmagazine.com

Greg Laurie: Would God Send Another Great Awakening?

Psalm 85:6 asks God a question that many Christians are echoing in these strange, dark and disheartening times: “Will You not revive us again, that Your people may rejoice in You?”. It’s easy to look around at the state of our nation—and indeed the world—and think it is beyond hope...
ReligionFOX 40 News WICZ TV

QAnon is spreading amongst evangelicals. These pastors are trying to stop it

Story & Video by John General and Richa Naik, CNN Business. When Pastor James Kendall stepped on to the stage of his small church in Madera, California he knew that day's sermon was going to take him in a direction unlike most. He had seen some troubling Facebook posts from members of his congregation. God, he says, was telling him speak out and warn his flock.