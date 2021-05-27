Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Grace College student raises awareness for diversity in outdoor sports

By TERRENCE LAMBERT
Indianapolis Recorder
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Gill IV began boating and fishing with his grandfather in Utah at 3 years old. From that moment, what started as a hobby became the passion that is now “Journey for a Cause.”. “Journey for a Cause” is a 10-day trip starting June 1 to June 10 from the...

indianapolisrecorder.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace College#College Student#Outdoor Sports#Outdoors#Community#Outdoor Activities#African Americans#Parker Boats#Cause Contact#Xld Offshore Sport Cabin#The Passion#Ohio River#Love#Color#Support Eddie#Navarre Beach#Journey#Diversity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

The Hike To Indiana’s Pretty Little Strahl Lake Is Short And Sweet

If there’s one state park in Indiana that usually seems to stick out above the others as particularly beautiful and captivating, it’s Brown County State Park (okay, that, and probably Indiana Dunes, too). At Brown County State Park, there are dozens of awe-inspiring hiking and walking trails for you to explore. There are two lakes at the park, and the hike to one of them is short, sweet, and mostly easy. It might just top the list of great short hikes in Indiana!
Evansville, IN14news.com

Evansville Philharmonic hosting free concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can hear sweet sounds for free this week in Evansville. The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting a concert. They’ll be performing Penelope, a musical performance about the trauma of war. It’s inspired by Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey. It’s happening Thursday at City View...
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

4th Annual Evansville Food Truck Festival Is Coming To Bosse Field On Sunday, May 30th.

Evansville Food Truck Festival To support Cancer Pathways Midwest. Evansville, Indiana – EvansvilleEvents.com will host the fourth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival in partnership with the Cancer Pathways and the Evansville Otter’s. The festival will happen inside historic Bosse Field on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 from 1 pm until 9 pm to include a two-hour VIP from 11 am-1 pm.
Vanderburgh County, INcity-countyobserver.com

THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES

The past few weeks you, Gentle Reader, and I have been cogitating on the volatile issues of how bias might affect cases in court. Thank you for your interest. Now I would like to lightly examine a case or two where my own objectivity might be questioned. The first involves my two-word name and the fact I was born on the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma. While I grew up with numerous peers who were Osage, I can make no claim to that proud heritage. But as my father was born in Indian Territory in 1905 before Oklahoma became a state and because my mother’s family, the Berryhill’s, included undocumented members of both the Creek and Cherokee nations our family does have a slight Native American tradition of which we are proud; although our name was an amalgamation from Prussian/German lineage prior to migration to America in the 17th century, kind of the way Toni Morrison described how African American names were assigned by immigration clerks. The original Prussian spelling of Raedwine meant “counsel-friend”. Regardless, when I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County, Indiana some of the folks I prosecuted knew I was from Oklahoma and had an “Indian sounding” name. And though Indiana might have been an Indian country when the Mississippi River marked “America’s” western border, when I lived in Indiana, Hoosiers were quite a ways removed from Native American culture. In fact, Osage County, Oklahoma was more the stuff of Hollywood than reality to most people in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Anyway, the criminal element I came into frequent contact with as a prosecuting attorney often put me into the paid gunfighter genre.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region Announces Fifteenth and Sixteenth Rounds of Allocations

Evansville, IN – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds of allocations, granting $282,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies and $347,000 to 12 organizations, respectively. A total of 28 organizations addressing the community needs of relief, recovery, and restoration applied during Rounds Fifteen and Sixteen. In total, the Response Fund has awarded approximately $3.9 million for 155 nonprofit applications.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

EVSC Radio & TV Students Place Third in the Nation with Brilliant PSA

Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center has been named one of the Top 10 career and technical schools in the nation. It's a really awesome extension of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. High school students have the opportunity to learn actual real-world job skills. Students don't have to go to an EVSC high school to attend classes. If your child goes to a North or South Gibson, Spencer, Posey, Vanderburgh or Warrick county school, they can enroll at SICTC.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Funk in the City Announces 2021 Dates

Evansville, IN (May 10, 2021) – Following a year of challenges with construction and the COVID-19 pandemic, Haynie’s Corner will be full of activity in 2021 with the return of the annual art festivals and more. Funk in the City has worked with the Reopen Evansville Task Force and the...