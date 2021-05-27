Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ford Pro Explained: Here’s How Ford’s New Commercial Business Will Work

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Ford unleashed a bevy of notable news at its annual Capital Markets Day event, including the fact that it is working on two new EV platforms, next-gen EV batteries called IonBoost and IonBoost Pro, news of another increase in its investment into EVs, the fact that an all-electric Ford Explorer is in the works, details surrounding its connected vehicle platform called Blue Oval Intelligence, and a brand-new commercial-focused entity called Ford Pro.

fordauthority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Explorer#Commercial Vehicles#Digital Distribution#Mobile Solutions#Ionboost#Evs#Pro Services Elite#Finsimple#Ford Fleet Management#Ford Authority#Ford Mustang Shelby#Commercial Customers#Distribution Business#Ev Charging Solutions#Next Gen Ev Batteries#Brand#Ceo#Robust Charging Solutions#Components
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSCNBC

GM, Ford are all-in on EVs. Here’s how their dealers feel about it

General Motors is aiming to produce only EVs by 2035, with 30 new plug-in models arriving by 2025, a $27 billion investment. Ford, which is investing $22 billion in EVs and announced that 40% of its vehicles will be electrified by 2030, generated excitement with the recent debut of the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup.
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ford's Electric F-150 Lightning Is Bullish

Some auto investors were initially unimpressed by Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) reveal of its battery-electric F-150 Lightning last month. After all, if Ford is simply defending its pickup-truck turf from new entrants as the world transitions to electric vehicles, how could that be bullish?. But it turns out that some...
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Spotted Benchmarking Tesla Model 3 Around Dearborn

With The Blue Oval’s increased focus on electric vehicles, we’re bound to see an increasing amount of EVs milling around its Dearborn headquarters. It’s also a good bet that not all of them will be FoMoCo products. In fact, Ford Authority exclusively caught a Tesla Model 3 (pictured below) with the tell-tale yellow sticker on its windshield, often seen on FoMoCo prototypes as well as competitor vehicles used for benchmarking purposes. In addition, the model seen here is sporting a Manufacturer license plate as it drove in the vicinity of the Ford headquarters.
Carsnewsatw.com

Here’s how Tesla’s new Auto Shift works

Tesla showed off a new feature of its refreshed Model S called “Auto Shift” during its Plaid event on Thursday, and CEO Elon Musk’s explainer left a little something to be desired when it comes to understanding just how it works, but maybe we can help. Now, in Elon’s description,...
Economyjust-auto.com

Resurging markets, Ford’s new pickup, Tesla’s new model axe – the week

Recovery keeps coming even as COVID-19 resurges in some Asian markets, in particular. Japan’s new vehicle market surged by over 46% to 319,318 units in May 2021 from depressed year-earlier sales of 218,285 units, according to registration data released by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. Business sentiment has improved significantly in Japan since the beginning of the year, despite new measures introduced by the government to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, with industrial output and exports posting strong growth. The country’s GDP is expected to rebound strongly in the current quarter from weak year earlier levels, after contacting by 1.3% quarter on quarter in the January-March period. In the first five months of 2021, vehicle sales increased by almost 13% to 2,098,955 units from 1,860,404 in the same period of last year, with passenger car sales rising by 13.3% to 1,746,742 units and truck sales up 11.4% to 348,756 units.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Teardown Leads To Interesting Discovery: Video

Sandy Munro, a former Ford Motor Company engineer who later opened his own consulting firm and now makes some pretty fascinating YouTube content, has been in the midst of a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E teardown in recent weeks. Most recently, that includes disassembling the frunk area to get a better look at the EV’s cooling system, which leads to some interesting discoveries.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Here’s Your Chance To Get Behind The Wheel Of An Award-Winning Ford E-Code Skyliner

Ford only made 38 Skyliners with the E-Code engine option in 1957 and this one has undergone an award-winning restoration. With over 30 years of experience restoring retractable hardtops, Bill Nolan at Showcase Restorations knew he had to pull out all the stops for this very special 1957 example. On top of being a rare breed of a car, it is just 1-of-38 that Ford equipped with the E-Code dual 4-barrel HiPo engine and it is loaded with a long list of factory options. This includes the factory Selectaire air conditioning, power windows, power seats, and a town & country signal seek radio. Taking all of this into consideration, Nolan proceeded with a restoration that may be one of the best ever performed on a Skyliner.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Maverick ST Renderings Imagine Performance-Oriented Compact Pickup

When the 2022 Ford Maverick was revealed earlier this week, it raised a lot of eyebrows thanks to its impressive fuel economy figures, standard hybrid drivetrain, and bargain-basement price tag. But for now, at least, Ford isn’t offering much in the way of performance, with its range-topping 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 delivering a targeted 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Thus, that had us wondering – what if the automaker decided to build a more performance-oriented Ford Maverick ST?
EconomyMotley Fool

How Ford's EVs Will Boost Revenue Even if Sales Don't Grow

At first glance, Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) aggressive move into electric vehicles seems to be about defending its turf -- particularly in the profitable truck, commercial vehicle, and SUV market segments. But there's more to it than that: Ford isn't just playing defense, it thinks that the unique properties of electric, connected vehicles will help it boost revenue and profit significantly as well. In this Motley Fool Live broadcast, recorded on May 27, Industry Focus host Nick Sciple and Motley Fool senior auto specialist John Rosevear take a look at Ford's approach to EVs and how it could turn into a nice profit-growth story for Ford shareholders -- even if the total number of vehicles Ford sells doesn't grow by much.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Drops A Ton Of New Details About America's Favorite Truck

It's not very often a new Ford F-150 comes along, but when it does, it's big news for the brand and its buyers. But with deliveries now fully underway for the fourteenth-generation F-150 in bread-and-butter mainstream guise, Ford has started feeding us more info about the special models. We're talking about the F-150 Raptor, of course, and it's slightly less manic Tremor sibling.
Carsinputmag.com

Ford's new Maverick is a compact pickup truck, and it's kinda cute

Ford earlier this week unveiled a new compact pickup truck called the Maverick. The hybrid vehicle is described as “a new kind of truck for people who never knew they needed a truck.”. Despite the automaker’s heightened ambitions in electric vehicle production, the Maverick is sadly not all-electric. But it...
Buying Carsfoxwilmington.com

Here’s what the $20K Ford Maverick pickup actually looks like

The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup has been revealed with a standard hybrid powertrain and a starting price fo $19,995. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu visited Ford’s Michigan Proving Ground to get an up close look. The new Ford Maverick compact pickup will be the brand’s cheapest model when it...
Carsmichiganradio.org

How Ford’s new smaller electric truck could have a big impact on the market

Ford introduced the world this week to the Maverick — a smaller, hybrid truck. Concurrently, the demand for the electric F-150 Lightning is soaring with 100,000 pre-orders placed. This suggests new possibilities for Ford, an iconic Michigan brand and the global leader in trucks. Automotive reporter, Sonari Glinton, is the...