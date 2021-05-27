Ford Pro Explained: Here’s How Ford’s New Commercial Business Will Work
Yesterday, Ford unleashed a bevy of notable news at its annual Capital Markets Day event, including the fact that it is working on two new EV platforms, next-gen EV batteries called IonBoost and IonBoost Pro, news of another increase in its investment into EVs, the fact that an all-electric Ford Explorer is in the works, details surrounding its connected vehicle platform called Blue Oval Intelligence, and a brand-new commercial-focused entity called Ford Pro.fordauthority.com