Global Research Finds IT Security Leaders Should Be Held Accountable for the Consequences of Cyberattacks, Yet Lack the Influence Required to Shore Up Security Strategies. LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), announced the release of its report, “Security and the C-Suite: Making Security Priorities Business Priorities” based on research conducted by the Ponemon Institute. The research found that, while most organizations have experienced a cyberattack in the last two years (60%) and spend approximately $38 million on security activities, only 7% of security leaders are reporting to the CEO. Yet, 42% of respondents say the IT security leader should be the person most accountable for preventing or mitigating the consequences of a cyberattack.