Oasis Disagreement Robbed Fans of Rarities Release

There are plenty of worse things to be labeled than “The Cute One,” so it can be a little difficult to feel sorry for Paul McCartney for being saddled with it early in his career with the Beatles. Still, it never felt right, like “cute” was almost supposed to be dismissive — John was the brains, Ringo was comic relief, George was quiet and spiritual, and Paul, well, uh, he had nice eyes. (It’s almost like judging people based on their physical characteristics instead of their talent and reducing them to a single trait is a bad thing!) But as he was getting ready to put together his second solo album, Ram, there was another Paul that had emerged in Fab Four narratives: the Controlling One, the taskmaster seen telling a visibly irritated George Harrison how to play guitar on “Two of Us” in the 1970 Let It Be documentary — the man who just one month prior to that film’s release had been accused of breaking up the Beatles in the form of a press release for his first solo LP, McCartney, without consulting the other three. (In actuality, Lennon had quietly left the group in September 1969; McCartney was just the first one with the guts to go public about the split.) For many Beatles devotees in 1970, McCartney was no longer the Cute One; he was the villain.