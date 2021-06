Dierks Bentley returned to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Tuesday night (May 11), and the country hit maker got right back to his old ways. Sharing a clip from first night of his High Times & Hangovers club tour comeback, Bentley looked just as grateful to be back as the fans packed into the Windjammer in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. And they were in for a treat — the debut of Bentley’s new song, “Beers On Me.”