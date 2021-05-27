Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Benefits of immunotherapy combination persist for more than six years in advanced melanoma

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Higher percentage of patients treated with nivolumab and ipilimumab in clinical trial reach the six-and-a-half-year survival mark than those treated with either drug alone. BOSTON - In the longest follow-up results from a clinical trial of combination immunotherapy for metastatic melanoma, investigators report that nearly half the patients who received the drugs nivolumab and ipilimumab were alive a median of six and a half years after treatment. The results, stemming from the CheckMate 067 clinical trial, represent a new landmark in survival rates for patients with melanoma treated with immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#American Cancer Society#Cancer Drugs#Advanced Melanoma#Metastatic Melanoma#Cancer Cells#Md#The Melanoma Center#Asco#Iii#Bristol Myers Squibb#Danafarbernews#Dana Farber Brigham#Women S Cancer Center#U S News World Report#Combination Immunotherapy#Clinical Care#Clinical Trial#Progression Free Survival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Canceronclive.com

Vidutolimod/Nivolumab Under Evaluation in PD-1–Refractory Advanced Melanoma

The safety and efficacy of the combination of vidutolimod and nivolumab is currently under investigation in patients with PD-1–refractory advanced melanoma. The safety and efficacy of the combination of vidutolimod (CMP-001) and nivolumab (Opdivo) is currently under investigation in patients with PD-1–refractory advanced melanoma, as part of the ongoing phase 2 CMP-001-101 trial (NCT04698187).1.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

ASCO: Nivolumab, Relatlimab Combo Slows Advanced Melanoma

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Combination therapy with nivolumab and relatlimab prolongs progression-free survival compared with nivolumab alone among patients with previously untreated, unresectable or metastatic melanoma, according to a study scheduled to be presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held virtually from June 4 to 8.
FitnessEurekAlert

New research may explain why some people derive more benefits from exercise than others

BOSTON - Although everyone can benefit from exercise, the mechanistic links between physical fitness and overall health are not fully understood, nor are the reasons why the same exercise can have different effects in different people. Now a study published in Nature Metabolism led by investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides insights related to these unanswered questions. The results could be helpful for determining the specific types of exercise most likely to benefit a particular individual and for identifying new therapeutic targets for diseases related to metabolism.
HealthMedscape News

In Advanced Glaucoma, Trabeculectomy Lowers IOP More Than Medication

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with advanced glaucoma who undergo primary trabeculectomy have lower intraocular pressure (IOP) and similar safety and quality-of-life outcomes as those who receive medical management, according to a randomized trial from the U.K. "No serious sight loss associated with surgery was found, quality of life...
New York City, NYEurekAlert

Immunotherapy after surgery reduces deadly relapse risk in advanced bladder cancer

New York, NY (June 2, 2021) - A phase 3 clinical trial co-led by Mount Sinai researchers is the first to show that immunotherapy after surgery to remove bladder cancer can reduce the risk of relapse for patients who are at high risk of their cancer returning in a deadly metastatic form, according to results published in The New England Journal of Medicine. The immunotherapy nivolumab was used as an adjuvant therapy, which is given after surgery in the hopes of maximizing its effectiveness.
CancerNature.com

Early memory differentiation and cell death resistance in T cells predicts melanoma response to sequential anti-CTLA4 and anti-PD1 immunotherapy

Immune checkpoint blockers (ICBs)-based immunotherapy has revolutionised oncology. However, the benefits of ICBs are limited to only a subset of patients. Herein, the biomarkers-driven application of ICBs promises to increase their efficacy. Such biomarkers include lymphocytic IFNγ-signalling and/or cytolytic activity (granzymes and perforin-1) footprints, whose levels in pre-treatment tumours can predict favourable patient survival following ICB-treatment. However, it is not clear whether such biomarkers have the same value in predicting survival of patients receiving first-line anti-CTLA4 ICB-therapy, and subsequently anti-PD1 ICB-therapy (i.e., sequential ICB-immunotherapy regimen). To address this, we applied highly integrated systems/computational immunology approaches to existing melanoma bulk-tumour transcriptomic and single-cell (sc)RNAseq data originating from immuno-oncology clinical studies applying ICB-treatment. Interestingly, we observed that CD8+/CD4+T cell-associated IFNγ-signalling or cytolytic activity signatures fail to predict tumour response in patients treated with anti-CTLA4 ICB-therapy as a first-line and anti-PD1 ICB-therapy in the second-line setting. On the contrary, signatures associated with early memory CD8+/CD4+T cells (integrating TCF1-driven stem-like transcriptional programme), capable of resisting cell death/apoptosis, better predicted objective response rates to ICB-immunotherapy, and favourable survival in the setting of sequential ICB-immunotherapy. These observations suggest that sequencing of ICB-therapy might have a specific impact on the T cell-repertoire and may influence the predictive value of tumoural immune biomarkers.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation Persist in Parkinson Disease

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Parkinson disease (PD), deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN-DBS) is effective beyond 15 years after implantation, according to a study published online June 2 in Neurology. Francesco Bove, M.D., from CHU Grenoble Alpes in France, and colleagues used...
Healthonclive.com

Lifileucel/Pembrolizumab Elicits Encouraging ORR in ICI-Naïve Advanced Melanoma

The addition of lifileucel to pembrolizumab resulted in an overall response rate of 85.7% compared with pembrolizumab alone in patients with immune checkpoint inhibitor–naïve advanced melanoma. The addition of lifileucel (LN-144) to pembrolizumab (Keytruda) resulted in an overall response rate (ORR) of 85.7% compared with pembrolizumab alone in patients with...
Sciencetargetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab/Lenvatinib Combo Supported by HRQOL Analysis From CLEAR Trial in Frontline RCC

Similar health-reatled quality of life outcomes and disease-related symptom scores were seen between the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab and sunitinib for the frontline treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Similar health-reatled quality of life (HRQOL) outcomes and disease-related symptom scores were seen between the combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Pertuzumab Plus Trastuzumab Demonstrates Clinical Activity in ERBB2/ERBB3+ Uterine Cancer

In patients with ERBB2/ERBB3-expressed, mutated, or -amplified uterine cancer, the combination of pertuzumab and trastuzumab led to a 37% disease control rate, according to results from the Targeted Agent Profiling and Utilization Registry study. In patients with ERBB2/ERBB3-expressed, mutated, or -amplified uterine cancer, the combination of pertuzumab (Perjeta) and trastuzumab...
Healthonclive.com

Nivolumab Alone, With Ipilimumab Maintains Improved Outcomes in Advanced Melanoma in Long-Term Follow-Up

Nivolumab monotherapy, or in combination with ipilimumab, continued to demonstrate durable improvements in overall survival compared with ipilimumab alone in patients with previously untreated advanced melanoma. Nivolumab (Opdivo) monotherapy, or in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy), continued to demonstrate durable improvements in overall survival (OS) compared with ipilimumab alone in patients...
Medical & Biotechonclive.com

Lifileucel Continues to Demonstrate Durable Responses in Heavily Pretreated Advanced or Metastatic Melanoma

Lifileucel has demonstrated promising long-term responses in patients with heavily pretreated advanced or metastatic melanoma who have progressed following PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibition. Lifileucel (LN-144) has demonstrated promising long-term responses in patients with heavily pretreated advanced or metastatic melanoma who have progressed following PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibition, according to updated...
Canceronclive.com

Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Yields Continuing Efficacy in Advanced Melanoma

Lenvatinib and pembrolizumab continued to yield meaningful and durable responses in patients with advanced melanoma who had progressed on previous PD-L1 inhibitor treatment. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) continued to yield meaningful and durable responses in patients with advanced melanoma who had progressed on previous PD-L1 inhibitor treatment, according to updated findings of the LEAP-004 (NCT03776136) trial presented virtually during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
CancerBusiness Insider

Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for lisavanbulin in glioblastoma and other tumor types, at ASCO Annual Meeting

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that data on the prevalence of end-binding protein 1 (EB1) in glioblastoma and other tumor types is being presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting that takes place online from June 4 to 8, 2021. EB1 plays a pivotal...
CancerMonthly Prescribing Reference

Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy Combination Improves Survival in Advanced Esophageal Cancer

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of MPR‘s conference coverage. The programmed death-1 (PD-1) inhibitor camrelizumab combined with paclitaxel and cisplatin has the potential to become a new standard first-line therapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
Healthtargetedonc.com

Maximized Benefit of Lifileucel in Melanoma Potentially Seen Following Anti–PD-1 Progression

Further follow up of lifileucel in patients with melanoma showed potentially follow progression on anti—PD-1 therapy. With further follow-up, lifileucel (LN-144) continued to show durable responses in patients with heavily pretreated advanced or metastatic melanoma who have progressed on multiple therapies, including prior anti–PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, according to updated results from a cohort of the phase 2 C-144-01 trial (NCT02360579) presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
Canceronclive.com

Lisaftoclax Shows Early Safety, Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory CLL/SLL and Other Hematologic Cancers

The novel BCL-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax elicited encouraging responses with acceptable tolerability in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma and other hematologic cancers. The novel BCL-2 inhibitor lisaftoclax (APG-2575) elicited encouraging responses with acceptable tolerability in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and...
Canceronclive.com

First-Line Ibrutinib/Venetoclax Inhibits Response in CLL/SLL

Ibrutinib plus venetoclax produced a complete response and complete response with incomplete bone marrow recovery rate of 56% in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. Ibrutinib (Imbruvica) plus venetoclax (Venclexta) produced a complete response (CR) and complete response with incomplete bone marrow recovery (CRi) rate of 56%...