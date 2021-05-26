Male Arrested for Burglary, Vehicle Theft, Fraud and Illegal Drugs

May 27, 2021

Glendale, CA – On May 25, 2021, just after 7:00 a.m., officers from the Glendale Police Department’s Special Enforcement Detail conducted a probation compliance check of 36-year-old Hmayak Kurazyan at a residence on the 1000 block of Highland Ave. Upon contacting residents at the location, they advised Kurazyan was not home, however; officers located Kurazyan hiding inside of his bedroom. Officers also located methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a set of keys on the ground next to where Kurazyan was hiding.

During a probation search of Kurazyan’s bedroom, officers located a designer purse, backpack and wallet along with a law enforcement sweater with another name embedded on it, driver’s licenses and a credit card belonging to other people, more methamphetamine and approximately $3,000 in cash amongst other items.

Through further investigation, officers were able to locate the owner of one of the designer bags, who had been the victim of a vehicle burglary in Glendale earlier this month. Officers were able to locate the owner of the law enforcement sweater, who had also been the victim of a recent vehicle burglary in Glendale. The owner of one of the driver’s licenses found at the location had also been the victim of a vehicle burglary in Glendale. Using one of the keys on the set of keys initially found next to Kurazyan, officers were able to locate an unoccupied parked (cold-plated) stolen vehicle just down the street from Kurazyan’s house and the vehicle was returned to its owners.

Kurazyan was arrested and booked on multiple charges including burglary, vehicle theft, fraud and illegal drug possession.

