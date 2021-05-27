Green history made as first fully-electric taxi licensed in Breckland
The first fully-electric private hire taxi in Breckland has been licensed by the district council, paving the way for greener transport options in the region. Owned by Dereham-based taxi driver Peter Sessions, the fully-electric MG vehicle is already ferrying passengers across the district. As the local authority, Breckland is responsible for licensing all taxi drivers and vehicles to ensure the public receive a safe and reliable service.www.thetfordandbrandontimes.co.uk