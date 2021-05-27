Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Green history made as first fully-electric taxi licensed in Breckland

By Noah Vickers
thetfordandbrandontimes.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first fully-electric private hire taxi in Breckland has been licensed by the district council, paving the way for greener transport options in the region. Owned by Dereham-based taxi driver Peter Sessions, the fully-electric MG vehicle is already ferrying passengers across the district. As the local authority, Breckland is responsible for licensing all taxi drivers and vehicles to ensure the public receive a safe and reliable service.

www.thetfordandbrandontimes.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi Service#Taxi Driver#Electric Charge#Public Transport#The District Council#Dereham#Jms Taxis#Fully Electric Taxi#Greener Transport Options#Drive#Fuel#Savings#Carbon#Handy Charge Points#Tree Planting Schemes#Environment#Reviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Trafficnewstalk941.com

Free Two-Week Test Drive Of Electric Vehicle Available To UC Residents

Tennessee Tech Professors are allowing anyone in the Upper Cumberland to take a two-week test drive of an electric vehicle. Chen said anyone can sign up to test either a Nissan Leaf or hybrid Ford F-250. The program being led by Professor Pingen Chen for Tech’s Mechanical Engineering Department. Chen...
Carsvoonze.com

Lamborghini to debut its first fully electric supercar

Lamborghini has announced ambitious electrification plans that will make it possible to convert its entire range into a hybrid by 2024 and launch a new electric vehicle by 2025. The Italian supercar manufacturer has embarked on a € 1.5 billion project to reduce CO2 emissions from its vehicles and their...
Carsdrivearabia.com

Electric Genesis G80 is the brand’s first EV

Electric vehicles are definitely the trend now and all manufacturers are setting their eyes on this growing segment. Genesis, an alien to this market, is not waiting any longer and jumps straight in, with an EV adaptation of their gorgeous Genesis G80 sedan. Genesis has skipped the hybrid middle-ground and...
CarsGreenBiz

How electric taxis and fleets can speed decarbonization

High-mileage fleets, such as taxis and hire cars, have an outsized influence on emissions. They drive 4 times more miles than the average car, so the quicker they switch to electric, the better it will be for the planet. Electrifying these fleets therefore should be a priority. Many companies already...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Meet The iX: BMW's First Electric SUV

BMW has recently announced a billion-dollar investment in electric drivetrains and is doing everything it can to make its new electric vehicles as eco-friendly as possible. As part of this shift towards electrification, the German carmaker will unveil a couple of new EVs this year, and one of the first to arrive is the BMW iX. It promises an "exhilarating driving experience" and with its top M60 trim rumored to produce over 550 horsepower, that doesn't seem like an empty promise. But the first to be revealed is no slouch either. Meet the BMW iX xDrive50 with 516 hp and a range of around 300 miles.
Dearborn, MIWJR

Ford Unveils New Fully-Electric F-150 Lightning

DETROIT, May 21, 2021 ~ Wednesday, Ford and the United Auto Workers union unveiled the new fully-electric F-150 Lightning pickup in Dearborn. The Lightning can come with up to 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft of torque. The base model can travel 230 miles on a full charge. An upgraded model will be available with a range of 300 miles.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Confirms Name Of First Electric Car

As more automakers pledge to go electric, it seems some are more suited to the new powertrains than others. The screaming Chevy Camaro SS, maybe not so much. But with something big, quiet and luxurious from a company like Rolls-Royce, an electric motor fits in like a final puzzle piece. Previous rumors confirmed, the double R's first all-electric vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow, from the mouth of CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes on Bloomberg TV.
Carsava360.com

The first all-electric Ferrari will be ready by 2025

The big picture: Ferrari is no stranger to electric powertrains, having already put out two gas electric hybrids in the SF90 Stradale and the SF90 Spider. But that’s only the start as the Italian automaker is planning to show off its first full-electric Ferrari in the not-too-distant future. During the...
Carsadditivemanufacturing.media

On Electric Pickups, Flying Taxis, and Auto Industry Transformation

This week we’re talking about electric pickups and flying taxis. What suppliers think about OEMs and what car shoppers think about shopping. Plus a Q&A with a software exec. Dog Bites Man. Toyota Heads WRI. ///. Ford: Back to the Future. Literally hours after Ford made the official introduction of...
Businesswhbl.com

Volkswagen delivers electric cars to help Greek island go green

ATHENS (Reuters) – Volkswagen delivered eight electric cars to Astypalea on Wednesday in a first step towards turning the Greek island’s transport green, a model the government hopes to expand to the rest of the country. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has made green energy a central plank of Greece’s...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Rimac Nevera: The Greatest Electric Car Ever Made

We've been waiting patiently for Croatian hypercar maker Rimac to reveal its newest hypercar in full for a while now. We've caught images of it in the wild with no camo, and its styling has never been a secret. But exact details have been withheld for some time. In preparation for the reveal, Rimac showed us how the C_Two is way quicker than a Bugatti Chiron and then promised that the reveal would happen this week. Now, the wait is over and the new car has a new name too. Meet the spectacular Rimac Nevera, an electric hypercar unlike any other.
Carsimpactlab.com

SberAutoTech launches its first fully autonomous vehicle

SberAutoTech, a Sber ecosystem company, has revealed a prototype of its own autonomous vehicle for future mobility, which it has named “FLIP”. The brand-new and fully self-driving vehicle has been developed to match the highest level in international driving automation classification. It pursues the new mobility concept providing quick, safe, and comfortable transportation for passengers through cutting-edge IT and automotive technologies.
Carsatlantanews.net

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market (2021-2025) | EV Charging Infrastructure Gains Higher Traction in Commercial Sector; Superchargers Mark a Lucrative Trend

Electric vehicles (EVs) stem from the rising quest for green and clean transportation that forms the base of e-mobility of the future. The exponentially increasing EV sales will remain the prime factor pushing the demand for EV charging infrastructure in the global market. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's recent report states that there was nearly 7.6% growth in the demand for public electric vehicle supply equipment in the course of three months in 2020. This and more such findings provide strong support to the progressing growth trail of the EV charging infrastructure market. While the developed world has been supporting the market growth right since the rise of e-mobility concept, targeted government policies are uplifting the market prospects in developing economies of Asia Pacific.
Trafficsgcarmart.com

Singapore needs a bolder approach to EVs that goes beyond simply offering tax incentives to match ICE cars

The global automotive industry is steadily and rapidly evolving, with Electric Vehicles (EV) being the clear next step forward. With significant work required to combat climate change, as well as changing legislation forcing the hand of car manufacturers, EVs are the future, whether we like it or not. And certainly, many countries (and car companies alike) are pushing boldly ahead with the transition towards EVs.
Carsphillipschevy.com

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV is Here!

The wait is finally over – the Chevrolet Bolt EUV electric crossover vehicle has arrived! Sales Manager Walter Fields stopped to check out our first Bolt EUV as it charges in our Solar Charging Station. The Bolt EUV joins the Chevy Bolt EV in Chevrolet’s growing line up of electric vehicles. With an EPA-estimated 247 miles of range on a full charge and the roominess of a crossover utility vehicle, the Bolt EUV has both the power and the cargo space to get a busy family where they need to go without compromise. To make the switch to electric even easier, for a limited time Chevrolet will cover standard installation of a Level 2 charging outlet for eligible customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or Bolt EV. Stop in and test drive the future of Chevrolet crossovers today! Phillips Chevrolet in Frankfort, Lansing, and Bradley has Illinois’ Largest Chevy Inventory and a growing selection of electric vehicles.
Carsteslanorth.com

Ford Hits Milestone: Electric Mustang Production Surpasses Gas Version

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to grow in popularity, U.S. legacy automaker Ford has surpassed an exciting milestone on its way to electrification. Ford has produced more models of the electric Mustang Mach-E than it has gas versions so far this year, as reported by Automotive News. The company has...
Carsdornob.com

Groovy, Fully Electric Volkswagen Bus Will Arrive in 2023

Volkswagen’s classic “flower power” bus is getting an electric remake to bring its charms into the 21st century. “For me, the I.D. Buzz concept is the most beautiful and most exciting electric car in the world,” says Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management for the company. The German automaker hopes to bring back the nostalgia of the original VW Bus, a vehicle that became synonymous with the cross-country freedom of the 1960s and 1970s.