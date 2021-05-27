Green history made as first fully-electric taxi licensed in Breckland

The wait is finally over – the Chevrolet Bolt EUV electric crossover vehicle has arrived! Sales Manager Walter Fields stopped to check out our first Bolt EUV as it charges in our Solar Charging Station. The Bolt EUV joins the Chevy Bolt EV in Chevrolet’s growing line up of electric vehicles. With an EPA-estimated 247 miles of range on a full charge and the roominess of a crossover utility vehicle, the Bolt EUV has both the power and the cargo space to get a busy family where they need to go without compromise. To make the switch to electric even easier, for a limited time Chevrolet will cover standard installation of a Level 2 charging outlet for eligible customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or Bolt EV. Stop in and test drive the future of Chevrolet crossovers today! Phillips Chevrolet in Frankfort, Lansing, and Bradley has Illinois’ Largest Chevy Inventory and a growing selection of electric vehicles.