Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

'It was pills or nothing': Norfolk's reliance on antidepressants revealed

By Sarah Burgess
thetfordandbrandontimes.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rate at which antidepressants are being prescribed in Norfolk and Waveney is one of the highest in the country - despite health bosses saying they should be used as a last resort. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) says patients with mild to moderate symptoms of...

www.thetfordandbrandontimes.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Antidepressants#Psychotic Depression#Clinical Depression#Uk#Depression Symptoms#Severe Depression#Norfolk#Nadia#Nhs#Kp#Uni#Suffolk Foundation Trust#Nua#Meds#Sufferers#Anti Psychotics#Manic Depression#Doctors#Moderate Symptoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
PTSD
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

Injured patient left in urine-soaked bed sheets and labelled ‘lazy’ by nurses after botched surgery

A second “mutilated” patient left with life-changing injuries after botched hospital surgery has described how she was left in urine-soaked bed sheets for days by nurses who called her lazy when she was unable to get out of bed.Lucy Wilson told The Independent she believes she would have been better looked after at a veterinary practice compared to the level of care she received from nurses at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital Trust in January last year.She was one of three patients harmed by surgeon Camilo Valero in the same week and almost died after Dr Valero and other staff...
HealthEurekAlert

Why is it so hard to withdraw from some antidepressants?

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago are a step closer to discovering why it is so difficult for people to withdraw from some antidepressant medications. The paper "Antidepressants produce persistent Gαs associated signaling changes in lipid rafts following drug withdrawal," published in the journal Molecular Pharmacology, addresses the molecular and cellular mechanisms that cause antidepressant withdrawal syndrome.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Lactate reveals all about its antidepressant prowess

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Neuroscientists from Synapsy - the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness - based at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and Lausanne University (UNIL) have recently demonstrated that lactate, a molecule produced by the body during exercise, has an antidepressant effect in mice. Lactate is best known for the pivotal role it plays in the nutrition of neurons inside the brain. Yet it can also counter the inhibition of the survival and proliferation of new neurons, a loss seen in patients suffering from depression and in stressed animal. Furthermore, the research team pinpointed NADH as a vital component in the mechanism: this is a molecule with antioxidant properties that is derived from the metabolism of lactate. The findings, published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry, provide a better understanding of the physiological mechanisms that underpin physical activity, which should lead to an improvement in the way depression is treated in the future.
WorldMedicalXpress

Study tracks antidepressant use during pregnancy

Almost half of New Zealand women who take antidepressants in the months before getting pregnant, stop during their pregnancy, a new University of Otago study shows. The research, undertaken by the Pharmacoepidemiology Research Network, published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, used pharmacy dispensing data of more than 800,000 pregnancies to describe patterns of antidepressant use in women before, during and after their pregnancies.
Mental Healthjessikneeland.com

Antidepressants: My Story

I started antidepressants a few months ago (a first for me), and I’d like to share some of my story with you. Maybe it’ll resonate, maybe not. Even if it does, the details of my story won’t be the same as the details of yours. But it’s been a very difficult year for so many of us, and I want these conversations to happen out in the open.
Mental HealthHealthline

My Search for a Crohn’s-Compatible Antidepressant

It was a long journey to find a medication that worked for me, but it was definitely worth the wait. Many people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, also live with mental health conditions. According to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, those of us with...
Lubbock, TX1077yesfm.com

Research shows antidepressants may help ward off Alzheimer's, dementia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech researcher is now looking into a new way to treat Alzheimer’s and dementia. The newly-published research, which took years to gather, shows antidepressants might be able to protect against and fight the cognitive decline from Alzheimer’s and dementia. These are new findings, so a lot more research will be needed in the future.
Mental Healthmyheraldreview.com

Humor, the Antidepressant©: Decisions, decisions

Some things we do are as automatic as breathing. We tend to be a knee-jerk society. Perhaps that is where the problem lies. All too often, we follow a whim rather than taking a moment to consider long-term consequences. But it is those pesky outcomes that can either better our lives or wreak havoc in countless and unimagined ways.
Electronicshypebeast.com

Nendo's Ring Pill Case Delivers an Exact Dosage Each Time

Nendo has come out with a dispenser pill case to make sure a single dosage is received each time. Appearing as a white donut, the device was designed for Taiko Pharmaceutical to fit its Seirogan Toi-A gastrointestinal medicine, a popular medicine used all over Asia for things like diarrhea and food poisoning.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

RedHill's Novel Late-Stage Pills Hold Promise Against COVID-19 and its Variants

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said the COVID-19 pandemic's second year was on track to be its deadliest. Although vaccines have been rolled out in many parts of the world, experts suggest that it will take time to vaccinate 70% of the global population given the pace of vaccination drives, the shortage in production and logistical challenges.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Lactate has antidepressant effect in mice, shows study

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Neuroscientists from Synapsy - the Swiss National Centre of Competence in Research into Mental Illness - based at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and Lausanne University (UNIL) have recently demonstrated that lactate, a molecule produced by the body during exercise, has an antidepressant effect in mice.
WorldBBC

Sandringham: Norfolk knitter recreates Queen's estate in wool

An homage to one of the Queen's estates has been recreated in wool by a dedicated 92-year-old knitter. Margaret Seaman, from Great Yarmouth, spent two years crafting her version of Sandringham House and other buildings. She said it was "impossible to tell" how much wool was in the piece but...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Vaccine passports plan is 'dead': Controversial proof of jabs 'will NOT be legally required to attend large events' as evidence suggests they could be unnecessary 'because young people may never have them and some people can't'

Plans to require people to show vaccine passports to enter large mass-attendance events are 'dead', it was revealed today. Ministers are said to be preparing to drop the requirement for proof of a jab because the state of the pandemic in the UK may not make them necessary. New evidence...
Women's Healthverywellhealth.com

What Is Vernix Caseosa?

It’s a common choice for newborns to be bathed shortly after birth once their breathing and temperature have stabilized. In addition to removing blood and amniotic fluid, a bath shortly after birth also wipes away the vernix caseosa—a white, cheese-like substance that acts as a protective layer on your baby’s skin.
Indiana StateWIBC.com

Fake Pills and Fentanyl: Indiana’s Pill Problem Can Mean Death

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–Authorities are using the example of an Evansville man accused of dealing drugs to a Kentucky woman who died from an overdose, to stress that Indiana is seeing some seriously dangerous drugs being dealt across the state. “A lot of the chemicals for fentanyl are coming from China and...
Public Healthkhn.org

Little-Known Illnesses Turning Up in Covid Long-Haulers

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with covid-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” covid patients...