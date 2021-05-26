Cancel
Walmart Apologizes To Customers After Racist N-Word Emails

By Christopher Smith
Cover picture for the articleWalmart found itself in the middle of a digital controversy to begin the week thanks to emails containing racial slurs that were sent to people customers. This past Monday (May 26), dozens of Twitter users went on the social media platform to express their outrage over their information being used to first create fake shopping accounts with the retail company, then receiving auto-generated “Welcome to Walmart” emails with the initial line reading, “Welcome to Walmart, N—–”.

MinoritiesMySanAntonio

Walmart Slammed for "Offensive and Unacceptable" Email With Racist Slur

Twitter users were up in arms on Monday after reporting that they had received an email from Walmart containing a racial slur. The message, which was an auto-generated welcome message that is sent out to new users when they sign up for an account on the Walmart site, used the N-word in place of what would normally be a person’s first name when they register a new account.
Minoritiesstaradvertiser.com

Walmart investigating racist emails sent from its domain

Walmart Inc. is investigating messages that included a racist slur sent from its email servers. Twitter users have reported receiving emails containing a slur instead of their name from the email address “help@walmart.com.” The perpetrator or perpetrators created new accounts for people whose email addresses were not previously associated with a Walmart customer, but replaced the person’s name with the slur. That generated an automated account-creation email from Walmart.
Grocery & Supermaketthesource.com

Walmart Receives Backlash For Sending E-Blast With N-Word

Walmart has received some staunch criticism in the past for a racial incident and racism has reared its ugly head again in the superstore as countless Walmart shoppers received an e-mail blast with “Welcome To Walmart, Nigger!” written in the heading. According to Baller Alert, several shoppers screenshotted the racist...
