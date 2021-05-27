Klamath Health Partnership Hosts Final Drive-Thru COVID Vaccine Event, BTS Offers Free Rides to the Event
Klamath Falls, OR: Klamath Health Partnership (KHP) is hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event on June 2nd at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. The event is by appointment only beginning at 9am and will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "We want to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated," said Dr. Flor Mounts, medical director at KHP. "It is important to get as many people in our community vaccinated so we can protect those who can't receive the vaccination."