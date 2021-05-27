Cancel
CoVantage, Parson's swinging hot bats in Antigo Little League

By Scott Walbeck
antigojournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first place CoVantage Cardinals continue to swing a strong bat in Antigo Little League action, as the quartet of Seth and Owen Medo, Scotty Hagerty and Eli Cornelius combined for 14 hits in a 15-12 win over Tommy’s Braves Wednesday night. The victory pushed CoVantage’s Majors Division record to...

www.antigojournal.com
