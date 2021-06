Fort Morgan Cemetery patrons can begin placing decorations for Memorial Day 2021 after 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, according to a city news release. For continued maintenance purposes, any decorations not on the foundations of gravesites before this date will be removed in keeping with longstanding cemetery policy. Cemetery staff also wished to remind everyone that glass decorations are never permitted, and will be disposed of throughout the holiday weekend, as well as the rest of the season.