It’s Back! The 90th ‘Old Fiddlers’ Reunion’ May 29 and 30 In Athens

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great find and MOVE IN ready! This 3 bed, 1 bath home has been updated with new electrical wiring, updated countertops, tile floors, fresh paint, and 2 year old AC. The property features original hardwood floors, spacious backyard, and a bonus room that can be utilized as an office, storage, or playroom. This property is perfect as a starter home, potential rental, and is only a few minutes from shopping and restaurants. Don't let this well maintained and move in ready opportunity pass you by!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nick Grant, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC at 903-675-3503</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Over 2 acres of country charm and room to roam. New double garage has an awesome man cave with kitchenet, sitting room, bath and bedroom or game room. Great room is great, has a balcony with outside deck facing the setting sun. New 6 month old metal roof. HVAC equipment replaced appr. 6 moths ago. Many recent updates and all the fresh air you can breath. Room for garden and or horses. Back patio has a recently purchased hot tub, enjoy the tub as you watch the sun go down. A place to work, live, relax and call home sweet home. Please see update sheet in documents.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Woody Woodham, Eakin Group LLC at 214-801-3495</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> A TIMELESS BEAUTY - This custom designed & hand-crafted 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is situated on a park-like setting. The 2-story home blends tall ceilings & excellent use of light to accent the living areas. The main living area has a limestone fireplace with gas logs, wood floors & is adjacent to a kitchen with set-up isle, double oven, breakfast area. A highlight of the home is a fabulous formal, music room with boxed wood beams & skylights combined with the natural light of the backyard. A private back patio is accessible from the master bedroom. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms, 2 private baths & a living area.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Grant, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC at 903-675-3503</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Why are you still renting when the interest rates are so low & this beautiful home could be yours? Aside from the frame & a few accent pieces left for character, this home is ALL NEW on the outside & in. Located near the heart of downtown Athens, in an established, quiet neighborhood, this home has ALL the UPDATES you've always wanted. With 2076 sf open concept living space, 3 expansive bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a chef's kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinetry, a bonus room, separate laundry, covered back porch, fireplace, & more this spacious home does not disappoint! See the virtual home tour on Youtube.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Danae Oglesby, Stewart & McGee Real Estate at 903-675-5207</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>