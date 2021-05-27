Thousands of Michigan 3rd graders could be held back due to test scores
LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Close to 3000 thousand third grade students in Michigan are at risk to be held back, due to guidelines regarding reading level and test results. The students in question were determined to be reading below their grade level via results from M-STEP, the state’s standardized testing program, and Michigan’s “Read by Third Grade” law stipulates that students can be held back based on their score.wkzo.com