Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Thousands of Michigan 3rd graders could be held back due to test scores

By Jim McKinney
wkzo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Close to 3000 thousand third grade students in Michigan are at risk to be held back, due to guidelines regarding reading level and test results. The students in question were determined to be reading below their grade level via results from M-STEP, the state’s standardized testing program, and Michigan’s “Read by Third Grade” law stipulates that students can be held back based on their score.

wkzo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Scores#Grade Level#Standardized Testing#Student Testing#Wkzo Am Fm#Students#M Step#Parents#Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

With Covid On The Way Out, Michigan County Fairs Are Returning

Last year Covid-19 wiped out the county fair tradition in Michigan, but in 2021 most county fairs in Michigan are expected to return in some form or fashion. Michigan in normal years hosts 86 county fairs. The Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitors says more than 4.5 million people attend county and state fairs yearly.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Lansing, MIHerald-Palladium

Business leaders oppose House-passed cuts to UM, Wayne St.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state's economic competitiveness. The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid...
Lansing, MIMorning Sun

CMU could see state funding increase, but there are naysayers

LANSING, (AP) — Central Michigan University would see a 10% increase in state funding under proposals under discussion in Lansing, but business leaders are protesting cuts to the University of Michigan and Wayne State. Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and...
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan Statekisswtlz.com

Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Enforcement Underway in Michigan

Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are conducting seat belt enforcement across the state over the next three weeks. May 17 is the first day of the annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign. “So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways...
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts This Week

The fact that grown adults still have to be told to wear their seatbelt just blows me away. Yet, here we are again with the Click it or Ticket campaign fromThe Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. According to WXYZ, officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan Statewhtc.com

Michigan is looking for this year’s state Christmas tree

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – OK, so there are 221 days until Christmas. Still, the state of Michigan is looking ahead to the holiday. The state Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, is asking residents to help in the search for the 2021 state Christmas tree, which as always will be displayed at the Capitol building in Lansing.