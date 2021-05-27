Cancel
Lawyer honored, addresses issue of anti-Semitism

By Sergio Carmona, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 11 days ago

The American Jewish Committee honored a Miami lawyer with its 2021 Judge Learned Hand Award at a virtual event.

Stuart Grossman is co-founder of the trial law firm Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen, which has offices in Coral Gables and Boca Raton, and concentrates in medical malpractice, products liability, police misconduct, aviation and personal injury litigation. Through his philanthropic efforts, Grossman has raised more than $500,000 for AJC in contributions and donations.

The award Grossman received honors leaders in the legal profession and recognizes the memory of the late American judge, Learned Hand.

“I am deeply honored to have received this award and to have been given the opportunity to address the issue of anti-Semitism in these perilous times,” Grossman said in a news release. “But I find it gratifying to know that we are moving urgently in the right direction with efforts from the American Jewish Committee and like-minded individuals to mitigate hate.”

Brian Siegal, director for AJC’s Miami and Broward Regional Office, said in the news release, “We are honored to recognize Stuart’s contributions to the profession, as well as his outstanding leadership in the Jewish and general community.”

“Like Stuart Grossman, we at AJC, reimagine what’s possible – by working with key allies to ensure that our society remains pluralistic and democratic, and by inspiring people of all backgrounds to stand as one against anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry,” Siegal continued. “We are proud to have Stuart join an illustrious roster of legal luminaries who have received this award and who are helping make our world a better place.”

Visit grossmanroth.com for more information on Grossman and the law firm, and ajc.org/miami for the Jewish organization.

