100 years ago: For the first time in many years Algona has a salaried baseball team. President J. Clyde Smith announces that a “going” nine of Dubuque college boys has been secured for the season, and will come to Algona next Sunday, ready for a schedule of games. The local management does not want to represent the collegians as world beaters, but they have built up a good team, and will represent Algona in a creditable manner. The local baseball club has secured the fair grounds diamond and all home games will be played there.