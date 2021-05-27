Cancel
Real Milli Vanilli Singer John Davis Dead At Age 66

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the real vocalists behind the fake pop act Milli Vanilli has died. South Carolina-born singer John Davis was 66 years old and died Monday of COVID-19. His death was announced on Facebook by his daughter, Jasmin Davis. His greatest success came as an unseen voice for the German-based...

