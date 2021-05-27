Google updates Customer Match, Performance Max campaigns, the Insights page and product feeds at its Marketing Livestream event
Google expanded the capabilities of numerous existing features and products at its Marketing Livestream event on Thursday. The company is removing the spend threshold for its Customer Match feature, which should make it useful to more businesses. On the automation front, the Google Ads Insights page is getting a new Demand Forecast that predicts relevant changes to search behavior over the next 90 days, and Performance Max campaigns are rolling out globally as an open beta.searchengineland.com