Google updates Customer Match, Performance Max campaigns, the Insights page and product feeds at its Marketing Livestream event

By George Nguyen
Searchengineland.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle expanded the capabilities of numerous existing features and products at its Marketing Livestream event on Thursday. The company is removing the spend threshold for its Customer Match feature, which should make it useful to more businesses. On the automation front, the Google Ads Insights page is getting a new Demand Forecast that predicts relevant changes to search behavior over the next 90 days, and Performance Max campaigns are rolling out globally as an open beta.

searchengineland.com
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google’s Last Minute Advice On The Page Experience Update

Google’s Martin Splitt offers last minute guidance to SEOs who are working hard to get ready for the Page Experience update. During a live appearance on the Search Engine Journal Show, Founder Loren Baker asks Splitt what he would say to anyone worried their site wont be optimized in time for the mid-June rollout.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google On Why Page Experience Report Has No Data

Google’s Martin Splitt explains to site owners why their Page Experience report in Search Console may not be populated with data. A question regarding lack of Page Experience data in Search Console was asked during Splitt’s live appearance on the Search Engine Journal Today show. SEJ Founder Loren Baker tells...
InternetSearchengine Journal

Key Takeways From the Google Marketing Livestream

At the annual Google Marketing Livestream, Google announced several new features and broader rollouts of existing tools for advertisers. We’ve broken the big announcements into six main themes: a focus on privacy, automated solutions, standing out in the SERP, reporting updates, new solutions for retailers, and new solutions for the travel industry. Within each theme, there are new announcements for a total of 19 big announcements that you won’t want to miss!
Businesschainstoreage.com

Samsonite strengthens insight into customers, site performance

Luggage retailer Samsonite is obtaining a fuller view into the omnichannel customer journey, as well as into any e-commerce glitches. Samsonite is rolling out digital solutions from SessionCam, a Glassbox company, in an effort to tackle any delays on its digital platforms, combat cart abandonment, and gain a deeper level of understanding into how its customers digitally interact.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Google Chrome update adds its very own command line feature

Google is expanding an experimental Chrome feature that turns the browser’s URL bar into a makeshift command line. The company began testing so-called Chrome Actions last year with version 87, allowing users to perform certain tasks (clear browsing data, translate page etc.) using a series of text commands entered into the address bar.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Feed Will Change Its Colors Based On Wallpaper

Android 12 is getting closer to an official release. Ahead of the launch, we’re getting bits and pieces of what we can expect from the upgrade. Thanks to Pan Du on Twitter, we know there’s a Google Feed color-changing feature that will adopt Material You’s ability to change its color based on the wallpaper.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Android 12’s Hotness Spreads to Google Feed

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Android 12 is going to be so fun to play with once its wallpaper theme engine goes live on Pixel phones and we get to see which apps can take advantage. Being able to completely theme a phone based on a wallpaper is some next-level awesomeness for those of us in the theme, wallpaper, and icon pack game for all these years.
Internetwellnessliving.com

Online Ads: How Google and Apple Privacy Updates Impact Your Marketing

OnlinDoes your small business rely on social media advertising to bring in new leads? According to a study from BIA/Kelsey, 77.6% of small businesses report using social media to promote their business. If you’re one of them, then you’re probably concerned about how new privacy changes from Google and Apple might affect your online ads strategy.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google TV to add multiple user profiles with custom home pages

Google seems to be really getting more serious with the smart TV game. From Android TV to Google TV, the tech giant wants to be part of our households more than ever before. The Google TV from a decade ago is very much different from today. It has since evolved into a new smart TV platform that works on different operating systems. It was released last year as part of the new Chromecast with voice remote and new UI. The interface is slowly being adapted by a number of OEMs.
Economysignalscv.com

Viralyft Review: Insight on Its Social Media Marketing Services

With its increasing popularity, social media has become an important tool in the field of business and marketing. But building up a substantial social presence is not a piece of cake. Sometimes you might need a little external support to boost the growth of your social media account. Viralyft is one such agency that understands how the world of social media works and how to make the most of it. They provide you with all the needed resources at an affordable price to make your voice heard by a worldwide audience. Keep reading to know more about the company, its services, and reviews.
Marketingvoticle.com

A Comprehensive B2b Search Engine Marketing Approach To Drive Traffic & Leads

You need to bear in mind that your competitors can also do the precise similar course of action right here, so whilst constructing these hyperlinks will be superior you’ll require to combine them with other tactics to really set your backlink profile apart. You can also use search operators to obtain guest posts and other hyperlink creating possibilities. To use guest posting successfully and prevent the risk of getting penalised by Google you want to uncover higher good quality internet websites in your industry / sector and pitch them content material ideas, not in contrast to what a PR organization does. There are certain approaches you can locate these internet sites, for instance lists like this a single of internet sites that accept guest posts.
InternetMySanAntonio

What is a Pinterest Manager, and Why Do Businesses Need One?

Your weekend obsession with pinning wedding inspiration and crazy recipes may seem like a job in itself. But there’s a way to turn that Sunday passion into an actual job that makes both you and your client's real money. Because a Pinterest manager is like the everyday Pinner turned strategic and creative expert.
Minoritiestribuneledgernews.com

How to add a personal pronoun to your LinkedIn profile

Jun. 6—June is Pride month. As a part of the annual celebrations, companies are rolling out products and features that mark their solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. For instance, Google recently announced that Google Maps and Google Search will show gender-neutral washrooms in the US. Similarly, Xbox is marking the month by providing its game with a transgender character, Tell Me Why, free to all users on Xbox gaming consoles, Microsoft Store and Steam for the month of June. Similarly, Apple has launched an Apple Watch Pride Edition band and dynamic watch face Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop, Pride watch face, and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop to mark the event.