Colonial Pipeline, post-hack: US issues new cybersecurity regulations

By Andrew Morse
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Department of Homeland Security on Thursday issued its first cybersecurity regulations for the pipeline sector following a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline that crippled fuel supplies along the East Coast earlier this month. The new security directive, issued by the DHS Transportation Security Administration, will require critical pipeline companies to report confirmed and potential cyberattacks to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

