Databricks ups AI ante with new AutoML engine and feature store
As Databricks' annual conference in North America, Data + AI Summit, continues, so do the announcements from the company about new capabilities on its platform. Yesterday was focused on conventional analytics. Today's all about AI, and for multiple audiences. For the developer crowd as well as sophisticated business users, Databricks is introducing an AutoML (automated machine learning) engine; for data scientists, the company is adding a feature store.www.zdnet.com