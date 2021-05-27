Databricks ups AI ante with new AutoML engine and feature store

Deploy AI solutions faster to drive gamer acquisition, engagement and retention. In this live workshop, AWS and Databricks solution architects specializing in the gaming industry will showcase pre-built solution accelerators for the most common gamer lifecycle use cases, including personalization, segmentation, customer lifetime value and churn prediction. They will show you how to take these pre-built notebooks based on best practices now in production at enterprise scale, and implement them into your own environment to stand up more accurate and flexible machine learning models within two weeks. Then Felix Baker, head of data services for SEGA Europe, will talk about the advanced AI use cases they are deploying at SEGA to build better player experiences.