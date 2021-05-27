Cancel
Public Health

Final day to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the convention center

By KATU Staff
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday is the last day to get the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Oregon Convention Center. After that, only second doses will be available until the site fully shuts down on June 19. The All4Oregon clinic at the convention center opened in January as a joint...

