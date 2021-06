The World Health Organisation’s investigation into the origins of the pandemic needs to “explore all possible theories”, 10 Downing Street has said, following a report that three researchers at Wuhan’s virology lab were hospitalised with symptoms “consistent” with Covid-19 as far back as November 2019.A US intelligence document obtained by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which provides details on the number of scientists affected, the timing of their illnesses and their hospital visits, has reignited speculation that the Covid virus was accidentally leaked from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).The theory, which was judged to be “extremely unlikely” by investigating...