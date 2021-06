An extension on the Chrome Web Store aptly named ‘Tab Groups Extension’ just beat Google to market with a feature it has in the works – letting you store tab groups for later recall. We know that the company is planning to let you collapse tab groups from view into your Reading List, but the feature is still unavailable as of writing this. For those that want to clear the clutter but retain their work for a different and more convenient time, this new extension – offered by guokai.dev – will do the trick for now.