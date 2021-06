DISTRICT COURT— Three felony cases were heard in Custer County District Court on Thursday, June 3 by two different judges. The first case was the sentencing of 47-year-old Jimmie Sipes who had his probation revoked at an earlier hearing and was now facing a single charge of burglary (Class IIA Felony) from 2017. During the sentencing, both attorneys asked for probation, but Judge Karin Noaks went against the recommendation and sentenced Sipes to 1-2 years in prison while giving credit for 71 days already served. She also ordered him to pay $4,500 in restitution.