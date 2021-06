One of the more frustrating and unknown position groups for the Michigan Football program is the wideouts. With the 2021 season approaching, we dive in. Are you tired of hearing the phrase “speed in space” yet? Yes, me too, but the truth is that Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis still have a handful of electric speedsters coming into the 2021 Michigan Football season, so get ready to hear it some more. If I may offer a piece of advice for dealing with your current frustrations at this position, adjust your expectations, and see how it plays out.