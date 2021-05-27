Nintendo partners with PlayVS for official high school Splatoon and Smash esports

Now that we've got the schedule overview for E3 2021, we want to know: which part of the event are you most looking forward to?. Just looking at developer and publisher appearances, first up on June 12th at 10am PT/1pm ET is the pre-show, along with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment. June 13th's pre-show starts at 8:45am PT/11:45am ET, before we have one of the most highly-anticipated bits of E3: the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, running from 10am PT/1pm ET. Also on the 13th, we have appearances from Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, and 24 Entertainment. June 14th's pre-show starts at 8am PT/11am ET, followed by press conferences from "several indie developers" and appearances from Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Capcom, and Take-Two Interactive. On June 15th, we have the pre-show at 8am PT/11am ET, followed by appearances from Nintendo, Bandai Namco, and Yooreka Games, and lastly the E3 2021 Awards Show.